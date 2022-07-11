United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 68.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 189.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

