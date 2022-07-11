United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on United Internet from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

