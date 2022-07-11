United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.77. 12,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

