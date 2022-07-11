UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $517.28. 15,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $485.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

