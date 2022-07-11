Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

