Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

