USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -583.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.