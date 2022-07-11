Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $209.35

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.35 and last traded at $210.27, with a volume of 4549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $117,740,000.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

