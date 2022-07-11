VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 450,450 shares.The stock last traded at $45.93 and had previously closed at $45.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

