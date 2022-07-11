VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the quarter. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,209,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,950,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 334,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,770,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,063 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,757. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.