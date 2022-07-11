Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Raised by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

ESGV traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,136. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $63.48 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

