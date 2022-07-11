Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,466. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

