Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 1.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.47. 4,245,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,211,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.
