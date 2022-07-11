Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 1.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.47. 4,245,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,211,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

