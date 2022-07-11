Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 81,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,966. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

