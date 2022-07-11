Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lowered by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.08. 7,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

