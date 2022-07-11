Vanilla Network Reaches One Day Volume of $1,553.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $676,396.49 and $1,553.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00118003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

