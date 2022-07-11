Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million

Velo (VELO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $25.66 million and $1.83 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velo has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.