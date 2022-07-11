Venus (XVS) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Venus has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00024322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.17 or 0.99827404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00043522 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.