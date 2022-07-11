VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $781.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 1,336.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $4,034,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $11,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VEON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,176,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

