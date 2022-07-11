VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,163,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
