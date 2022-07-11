VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,163,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1,336.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 499,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,176,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,390 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

