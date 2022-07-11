Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 9,666 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $88,540.48.

VERA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 224,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 229,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 248,879 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

