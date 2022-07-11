Viacoin Price Hits $0.24 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $7,745.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00245763 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

