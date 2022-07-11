Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.52

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 4135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

