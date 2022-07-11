Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.52

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 4135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.
VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
