Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.46

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.47, with a volume of 94738 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.73.

VGCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $602.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

