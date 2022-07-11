Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
