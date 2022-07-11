Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -1.01. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

