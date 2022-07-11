Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.