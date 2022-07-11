Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) were down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 15,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.
WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.