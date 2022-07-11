Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) were down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 15,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

