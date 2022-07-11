Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $52.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 31,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

