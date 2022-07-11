Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WAVSU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 11th

Western Acquisition Ventures’ (NASDAQ:WAVSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 11th. Western Acquisition Ventures had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Western Acquisition Ventures stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures in the first quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

