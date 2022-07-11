Whiteheart Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38,651.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $692,347.24 and $38,651.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.90 or 0.00381382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.