Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.