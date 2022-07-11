Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

