WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 750

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.29) to GBX 750 ($9.08) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,210 ($14.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.35) to GBX 1,230 ($14.89) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.50) to GBX 1,330 ($16.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $919.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.81 on Thursday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

