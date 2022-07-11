Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.98.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
