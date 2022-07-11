Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.