XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,544.73 or 0.27156030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $812,390.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033263 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.