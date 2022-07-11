XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 5.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

