XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 5.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.
XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)
Recommended Stories
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.