Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.20. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,392. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

