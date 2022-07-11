ZClassic Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $271,630.88 and $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00279405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00075917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

