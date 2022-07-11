Zero Market Cap Reaches $181,930.45 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $181,930.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00277997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,638,192 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

