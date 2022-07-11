Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.56. 41,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 425,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.30.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 177.06% and a negative net margin of 8,375.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,148,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 818,272 shares during the period.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

