0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $79,490.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00078565 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.