12,821 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $4,254,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:IVT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

