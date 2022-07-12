1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.12. 4,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

