1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $4,718.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

