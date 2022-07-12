21,633 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,633 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,467,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $515.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.32. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,008 shares of company stock worth $417,216,091 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.66.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

