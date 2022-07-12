2,850 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $295.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.86 and its 200-day moving average is $406.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

