35,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth about $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 over the last three months. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 25,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,022. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

