5,550 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,524 and have sold 93,275 shares valued at $3,423,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 138,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596,531. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

