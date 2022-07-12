888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 470 at Canaccord Genuity Group

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 470 ($5.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on 888 from GBX 545 ($6.48) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

EIHDF remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. 888 has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

